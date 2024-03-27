Renowned Nigerian actor, Osita Iheme, fondly known as PawPaw, has opened up about his viral memes on social media.

Beyond his acting, PawPaw’s facial expressions and comedies have made him a beloved figure in Nigerian entertainment.

In a recent interview, the actor said he is impressed with his image being frequently used by netizens to convey various emotions and reactions.

According to him, the widespread usage of his memes is a tangible evidence of the enduring value of his work.

He sees this phenomenon as a form of flattery, indicating that his work has transcended mere entertainment to become a cultural touchstone.

SEE ALSO