Veteran Nollywood actor, Osita Iheme, known to many as Pawpaw, has marked 40 years of being in existence.

Born 20th of February, 1982, the thespian who has recorded immense success in the movie industry remains a force to reckon with.

Fans are yet to come to terms with the fact that the actor, known for his diminutive stature, is a quadragenarian.

He has maintained the same nature from when he started showing up on the screens during his teenage period.

Despite retiring unofficially from the film industry, Pawpaw has still been serving entertainment with his short clips, earning him the tag ‘Meme lord’.

He took to his Instagram page to celebrate himself.

He wrote: “Goodness and Mercy shall follow me all the days of my life and I shall dwell in the hands of Lord, Amen.”