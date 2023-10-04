Thomas Partey and Daniel Amartey have returned to Black Stars squad for the international friendly games against the USA and Mexico.

This comes after head coach of the side, Chris Hughton announced his 23-man squad for the game slated later this month.

In the previous international break, the duo were absent from Black Stars due to various degree various of injuries which forced them to miss the Central African Republic and Liberia games.

After making a full recovery at his club Besiktas, the centre-back has been included in the Black Stars squad for the games against Mexico and USA this month.

The squad is without Ghana captain, Andre Ayew and defender Abdul Baba Rahman.

Chris Hughton is expected to use the two friendly matches to prepare the Black Stars for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The Black Stars of Ghana will take on Mexico at the Bank of America Stadium – in Charlotte on Saturday, October 14, before taking on the United States of America on Tuesday, October 17, in Nashville Tennessee.

Full squad below: