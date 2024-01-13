The leader and founder of Glorious Word and Power Ministries International, Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah, has refrained from condemning the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, accused of maltreating some church members in a BBC documentary.

Despite his dislike for TB Joshua’s approach, he said it is difficult to believe the allegations being leveled against his colleague.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) recently released a three-part investigative documentary, unveiling accusations of abuse, harassment, rape, manipulation, and staged miracles against the late TB Joshua, who passed away on June 5, 2021.

The documentary, based on interviews with at least 30 former members and workers of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), shed light on a covert lifestyle and longstanding allegations of sexual crimes.

But Prophet Owusu Bempah said TB Joshua just like every human being is fallibly.

Though he is convinced TB Joshua is not a genuine man of God, the controversy prophet said imperfections is inherent in everyone.

“I had my own encounters with the late man of God and his followers insulted for exposing their prophet. Though I did not see him as a genuine man of God, I am not the one to condemn him. We all have our flaws; we are not perfect” he said.

Let him rest in peace – Ajagurajah reacts to BBC’s documentary on TB Joshua

His miracles aren’t fake – Singer Victor AD defends TB Joshua

TB Joshua’s daughter: Tortured after standing up to ‘Daddy’