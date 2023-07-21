An anti-corruption crusader, Vitus Azeem, wants the Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah, fully investigated by the relevant state institutions over reports that huge amounts of money have been stolen from her residence.

In an interview on Joy FM’s Middaynews on Friday, Mr Azeem said three different investigations should be conducted on the Minister.

First, he wants the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), to find out how the stolen monies were made, whether they were obtained from business, gifts or disposal of assets to ensure that taxes were paid on them.

The anti-corruption crusader also said the Office of the Special Prosecutor should conduct a lifestyle audit.

Again, he requested that the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) investigates whether the Minister declared her assets when she became a Minister or not.

“We need to investigate the owners of those monies and property,” he said.

This comes after two house helps allegedly stole $1 million, €300,000 and millions of cedis from the Sanitation Minister’s Ablekuma home.

Reacting to the development, Mr Azeem said it is not surprising that an individual is keeping such a colossal amount of money in her home.

According to him, the hoarding of foreign currencies contributes to the struggle of the cedi against foreign currencies.

“It is not strange because we have been having suspicions about these things when the dollar was going up, people were suspicious that people were hoarding it… if one person is keeping this amount of money, what if we have five or 10 people having that amount of money in their homes? Why won’t the cedi continue to lose its value,” he quizzed.

He said the matter is an issue of national interest as long as the person involved is a public officeholder.