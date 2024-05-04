The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice has stated that the scope within which the Special Prosecutor invited the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to investigate money laundering activities involving former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, was very limited.

According to Godfred Yeboah Dame, the investigation into the alleged stolen money case of Madam Dapaah was restricted to purported fund transfers from the United States.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, May 4, Mr Dame said, “The public must understand clearly that the OSP only gave a narrow remit to EOCO to investigate for money laundering in respect of the funds that were allegedly transferred into the country.”

Mr Dame said that after months of investigation, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) concluded that the case fell within the realm of suspected money laundering.

“So clearly, the OSP indicated that it is specifically in relation to the sums that were alleged to have been transported into Ghana from the United States of America that should be the subject matter for the money laundering investigation. The money laundering investigation is clearly linked to those transfers.”

The A-G noted that a press statement issued by the OSP also revealed that after months of extensive investigations, no direct and immediate evidence of corruption has been found in connection with the seized funds and frozen bank accounts of the former Sanitation Minister and her associates.

“And that’s not me stating this, this is the Special Prosecutor himself clearing Madam Cecilia Dapaah. The OSP, with the mandate to investigate corruption and corruption-related offences, after conducting an elaborate inquiry, cleared Madam Cecilia Dapaah of corruption.

“So why is he now trying to suggest that the Attorney-General has cleared anybody of corruption?”

Mr Dame further clarified that EOCO never investigated corruption or corruption-related allegations, and the Attorney-General’s Office did not also conduct same.

He reiterated that it was the OSP that conducted several extensive investigations into the matter and arrived at these conclusions.

