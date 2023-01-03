Old Vandals give UG management one-week ultimatum to rescind ejection directive

The Old Vandals Association has given the Management of the University of Ghana, Legon, a one-week ultimatum to rescind its decision to eject continuing students from the Commonwealth and Mensah Sarbah halls.

According to them, should the school’s management fail to rescind the decision, they would explore alternative means to force the hand of the university council.

The Old Vandals Association invaded campus this morning to show their solidarity to current students affected by management’s decision.

According to the decision, all continuing students of the Commonwealth Hall, an all-male hall of residence, and continuing male students of Mensah Sarbah Hall will not return to their halls nor to any of the traditional halls.

“They are to be randomly assigned to available rooms in any of the UGEL and private hostels,” a communique on December 14, said.

Aggrieved students say this is the latest attempt by the school’s management to weaken student activism on campus while creating a rift between freshers and the continuing students.

They have also asked the management to release their report on the investigation conducted on the clash between the two male halls last year.

Responding to the Old Vandals, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Gordon Awandare, called the bluff of the association.

“I’m not sure in which world that former Vandals want to run a university. The University is run by the University council. Former vandals are not part of the running of the university.

“We don’t owe them any report. This is not how to ask for documents from the university. To incite students to demonstrate. Please, they should do better than that,” he said.