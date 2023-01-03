There is a heavy security presence on the University of Ghana campus as Old Vandals are massing up to protest against the University Management’s decision to eject continuing students from the Mensah Sarbah and Commonwealth halls.

The Old Vandals Association converged on campus Tuesday morning to give solidarity with current students against what they call the victimisation of the students by the school’s management.

A few days ago, the University Management issued a statement, revoking the tenancy of continuing students from the two halls.

According to the decision by the Management of the university, all continuing students of the Commonwealth Hall, an all-male hall of residence, and continuing male students of Mensah Sarbah Hall will not return to their halls nor to any of the traditional halls.

“They are to be randomly assigned to available rooms in any of the UGEL and private hostels,” the communique on December 14, said.

Aggrieved students say this is the latest attempt by the school’s Management to weaken student activism on campus.