Hearts of Oak coach, Slavko Matic says his side lost to Bechem United due to tactical errors.

The Phobians, on Monday, suffered their first defeat under the Serbian coach at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Cephas Mantey and Hafiz Konkoni scored in the sixth and 13th minutes but Hearts of Oak pulled one back through Robert Sowah in the 89th minute to end the game 2-1.

After the game, Slavko Matic expressed his disappointment while accepting responsibility for the loss.

“Nobody likes to lose but we gave to our opponents everything today. In the first 15 minutes, they scored two goals. We know they have good transitions but we made tactical mistakes.

“When it’s an open ball and you don’t have good defensive transitions, you must go big. We tried to take the ball. We gave them space. Also, they had one more chance and shot. We gave everything to them. And after that, it is very difficult. Our players start to get nervous and today we lose. Very cheap,” he explained.

Hearts of Oak now sit in the 5th position on the league log with 16 points and will take on Tamale City in the matchday 11 games.