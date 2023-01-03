Crystal Palace manager, Patrick Vieira, has eulogized Jordan Ayew for his eye-catching performance against Bournemouth on New Year’s eve.

The Ghana striker broke the deadlock for the Eagles before Eberechi Eze doubled the tally as the London-based side recorded a 2-0 win.

After the game, Vieira lauded his attack spearheaded by Ayew for their committed display.

“We have some really nice players with a really good attitude, working hard in training. But to win football matches, you need to be a little more competitive and hopefully, that will be something we will develop quickly,” he said.

“Today, when you look at the front four, Wilfried, you look at Jordan, Michael and Ebs, everybody was committed and that is why we had a very good performance,” he added.

Ayew was scoring his first Premier League goal of the season after playing as the main attacker. The 31-year-old has mostly played on the flanks this season.

Crystal Palace, who sit 11th on the Premier League with 22 points will next face under-pressure Tottenham Hotspurs at Selhurst Park.