A Senior lecturer at the Political Science department of the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has disclosed that the ejection directive to continuing students of Mensah Sarbah and Commonwealth Halls is for the safety of all students.

Speaking on behalf of the University of Ghana, Prof. Gyampo said even though it is important to continue some hall or school traditions, that shouldn’t be grounds for the school to tolerate any form of violence portrayed by students.

“During my time in school, hall clashes were not serious and violent. Any old student of the University of Ghana can attest to the fact that the fun part of certain traditions cannot be underestimated. It’s not helpful for one to go to school and just learn without socializing.”

“I believe it brings no joy for school authorities to ban any tradition because it has the role it plays. Rather, they have noticed that these traditions are degenerating into something else. The clashes between these two male halls in October 2021, March 2022 and August 2022 have led to the destruction of school and personal properties and people getting hurt and investigations were done.”

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen Show, he said school authorities decided on the ejection directive to prevent any unforeseen incident and to keep parents calm.

“With these happenings, concerned parents call in distress and fear for the lives of their children in school. School authorities always put in some measures and advice yet these violent clashes keep happening. We will not wait for someone to get killed or die so we are blamed for being irresponsible before we react.”

“Learned school authorities decided on the directives to ensure there is a peaceful, conducive and serene environment for parents to achieve whatever goal they brought their children to school.”

Continuing students from the Commonwealth and Mensah Sarbah halls have been ejected from their halls and banned from seeking tenancy in any other traditional hall on campus.

The directive from the Dean of Students in August 2022 was set up following a clash between students of the Commonwealth and Mensah Sarbah halls.

However, the Old Vandals Association has requested a report on the investigation conducted by the University of Ghana on the clash between the two male halls in October 2021, March 2022 and August 2022.

According to them, if the university provides evidence of any Vandal involved in any unlawful activity, they would allow the decision made on the continuing students to prevail.