‘Blessed is he who trusts in the Lord’, the Good Book says and Hiphop artiste and rapper, Kweku Flick could not agree more as he drops his celebrity status to humble himself before the Lord.

After giving what belongs to Caesar to him the whole year, Kweku Flick has handed God’s share to him by showing up in Rev Obofour’s church for a ministration.

The artiste’s visit to the Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) was simply to worship, but at the end of the day, he was given an opportunity to mount the podium.

While the service was ongoing, the leader of the church, Rev Obofour spotted him in the row and invited him on stage to share a few words with the congregation.

Kweku Flick revealed he has always been an APC believer, adding he started following the doctrines of the church when it was yet to gain momentum.

His testimony touched the heart of Rev Obofour who paused his preaching to give him a few minutes of extra fame by singing to the hundreds gathered at the auditorium.

The congregation forgot they were at a crusade and jammed to the brief performance of the artiste who sang his hit song, Money.

Watch video below: