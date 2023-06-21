Okwawu United Football Club have made a return to the Division One League after beating Pelicans on matchday four in the Eastern Regional Football Association’s Middle League.

The former Premier League champions headed into the penultimate game of the league two points ahead of second-placed Live Now Academy, knowing that a win for them and a defeat for the latter will secure promotion to the second tier of Ghana’s football.

However, Okwawu United secured a 3-1 win over Pelicans on Wednesday while Live Now suffered a 1-2 loss to Right To Dream Academy.

The results mean Okwawu United have won the Middle League with a game to spare and will play in the Division One League during the 2023/24 season.

Okwawu United were relegated to Division Two in 2017 and have been struggling to make a return since then.

Following their qualification to Division One, the team will be hoping to qualify for the Ghana Premier League.

The Nkwawkaw-based side were once a strong force in Ghana football in the 1980s, representing the country at continental levels.

In 1987, they advanced to the second round of the CAF Cup Winners Cup but withdrew in the first round in 2001.