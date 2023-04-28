Board Chairman of Okwawu United, Samuel Anim Addo, has assured that his side will qualify for the National Division One League.

The Nkawkaw-based side currently plays in the Eastern Region Division Two League.

After 11 games played in Zone 5, Okwawu sit 2nd on the league log with 29 points with a point separating them and league leaders, Port City.

After years of struggling to play in the stoplight, Anim Addo says the club is making massive progress and will secure a spot to play in the Division One League next season.

“Okwahu United is moving forward, they are doing well; they will qualify for Division One League under my tutelage,” he told Asempa FM.

Okwahu United made two appearances in the CAF Cup Winners in 1987 in the second round but withdrew in 2001.

