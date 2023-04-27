Premier League side, Arsenal have become the latest club to express their interest in signing Mohammed Kudus this summer.

According to the Athletic chief writer, David Ornstein, Mikel Arteta, who is the head coach of the Gunners has identified the Ajax midfielder as an ideal fit to play the number 8 role under the Spanish manager.

Kudus Mohammed has been on the radar of top European clubs following his impressive performance at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and in the Dutch league with Ajax.

Barcelona, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Borussia Dortmund are all eyeing a move for the 22-year-old attacker.

The midfielder has already amassed 26 goals and contributions for both club and country this season.

He has scored 18 goals and provided five assists for Ajax in 34 games in all competitions.

Meanwhile, the former FC Nordsjaelland attacker resumed training on Wednesday after a slight injury in Ajax’s 2-1 win over rivals Feyenoord in the semi-finals of the Dutch Cup.

He will be hoping to be fit ahead of their KNVB Cup final against PSV on Sunday at Stadion Feijenoord.

Kudus scored two goals for the Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and made a name as one of the best U-23 players of the tournament.