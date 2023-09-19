The Assemblyman for Woeyeman Electoral Area, Patrick Awuku, has refuted allegations by some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that he was involved in organising masked thugs who disrupted the ongoing limited registration exercise in Okaikoi North.

Mr Awuku, in his response, maintained that these accusations were a deliberate attempt to tarnish his reputation.

He clarified that, his visit to the district office was to assist applicants from his electoral area to register.

Mr Awuku made this clarification speaking in an interview with Classfmonline.

According to him, he had brought these applicants to the centre and had no reason to organise any disruption.

Contrary to claims that he orchestrated the attack, Mr Awuku explained that, applicants he had brought to the centre were also attacked.

He expressed his frustration with these allegations, pointing out that they were part of the NDC’s strategy to damage his image in the lead-up to the District Level Elections.

Addressing the reports of his arrest, Mr Awuku confirmed that he was indeed present at the centre during the incident.

However, he stated that, he was on the opposite side of the centre, engaging in conversation with some NPP sympathisers when the incident occurred.

The police were called to restore order at the centre after the incident.

Mr. Awuku clarified that his presence in the police vehicle had been misinterpreted as an arrest in the fabricated stories circulated by the NDC.

