The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced a suspension of all political activities in all 16 regions nationwide.

The directive, according to the party, is to enable executives at all levels to focus exclusively on the limited voter registration exercise and mobilise people to register.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Acting General Secretary, Barbara Serwaa Asamoah.

The decision, the statement said follows a Functional Executive Committee (FEC) meeting held on September 18, 2023.

ALSO READ:

Read the full statement below: