The Ghana Police Service has refuted claims by Democracy Hub, organisers of the #OccupyJulorBiHouse that it has not been served with an injunction application.

According to the Service, the organisers were duly served with the court process through their lawyers.

“We wish to state categorically that the organisers of Democracy Hub were duly served with the application on Tuesday, September 19th, 2023, through their lawyers (Atuguba & Associates), and for that matter, the organisers are duly aware of the pendency of the application before the High Court slated for determination on Tuesday, September 26th, 2023,” the Police said in a new statement.

According to the police, the organisers referenced these lawyers as their legal representatives when they first notified them of their intended protest.

The statement, signed by Superintendent Juliana Obeng, the Head of Public Affairs Unit, Accra Region, has therefore urged the public to avoid participating in an “unlawful” demonstration.

Despite the injunction, the group has said the demonstration will go on as planned.

The picketing scheduled from Thursday, September 21st, to Saturday, September 23rd, 2023, is to allow citizens to express their displeasure with the proposed military intervention in Niger as well as any other government policy decisions or initiatives.

According to the group, the choice of Nkrumah Memorial Day is vital to the message they intend to put across as it commemorates “the spirit of resilience and resistance that led the struggle against oppression and dispossession.”

