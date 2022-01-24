It was another entertaining yet intriguing show coupled with a lot of great performances by Adom TV’s Nsoromma season 4 contestants.

The show gets heated up every Sunday evening with awesome performances by the talented contestants.

Last Sunday’s show had the contestants taking viewers back to the good old days, leaving them with good memories of performing some soothing highlife songs by Ghanaian legendary highlife musicians.

This week, “Ankwanobi” by late J. A. Adofo, was performed by Lord-Noble Abbew Williams – who rolled up the curtain as the first contestant for the night with a good-start performance.

Hadassah Maame Afia Anku and Nhyira Akoto Afriyie served the judges and audience with another great performance with Dr. Paa Bobo’s Sophia and Ewurama Badu’s Medofo Adaada Me songs respectively.

Seven-year-old Francisca Adom wowed the audience and got them on their feet dancing to Nana Ampedu’s Sanbra Konadu as she sang the song effortlessly and concisely.

Meanwhile, Amanor Gideon, also known as “Black Chinese”, shook the premise with late Ampofo Adjei’s Peme Seyei Ye which he performed beautifully.

If You Do Good by late Akwasi Ampofo Adjei, was performed by Doris Adjei as she takes her time to sing the song without any struggle and with some dancing moves on stage.

Yaa Boatemaa by late highlife music veteran J. A. Adofo was performed by Precious Mbir while Daniel Antwi performed J. A. Adofo’s Beebi Dehyee.

Anita Anim and Lady Theodora Pascal came in with a different energy to perform Kwame Ampadu’s Agartha and J. A. Adofo’s Nya Asem Hwe in grand styles.

Keziah Adu left everyone present in awe with her performance as she performed Dr. Paa Bobo’s Osobro Kyee.

Ankwanoma Dede by late J. A. Adofo, was the last but not the least performance which was performed by Samuel Sam, also known by the stage name Samzik.

This week’s best performer was won by Keziah Adu and best costume won by Nhyira Akoto Afriyie.

