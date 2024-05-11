Nsoatreman Football Club secured their first-ever FA Cup final spot after defeating Legon Cities in a thrilling encounter.

Maxwell Konadu’s team clinched a 2-1 victory over Paa Kwesi Fabin’s side at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope on Saturday afternoon.

FULL TIME

For the first time in the history of our club , and with a strong and purposeful defending of the club’s badge, we have qualified to the FINALS of the MTN F.A Cup. Nsoatreman 2️⃣:1️⃣ Legon#3firiteteamanaso #mtnfacup24 pic.twitter.com/fvjnmlPFaF — NSOATREMAN FC (@Nsoatreman_FC) May 11, 2024

The breakthrough came in the 35th minute, when 16-year-old Afetorgbor Foster unleashed a spectacular strike to put Nsoatreman ahead. Three minutes later, Mohammed Abdul Rahman doubled the lead, making it 2-0 at halftime.

Legon Cities fought back in the second half, with William Kweku Adjei scoring a goal in the 60th minute, but Nsoatreman’s solid defense ensured they held on for the win.

Now, they await the winner of the second semi-final between Dreams FC and Bofoakwa Tano, to be played on Sunday afternoon at the same venue, with kick-off at 15:00GMT.

Nsoatreman’s journey in the 2023-24 FA Cup has been remarkable, marking a historic moment in their club’s history.