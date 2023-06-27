

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to vet 10 presidential aspirants in July.

This is going to be done ahead of the super delegates’ congress in August.

The vetting is to determine the aspirants’ suitability to lead the party in the 2024 presidential election.

At the close of nominations, only the former Transport Director at the Jubilee House, Nana Poku, failed to file, with the 10 others successfully filing.

Director of Elections at the NPP, Evans Nimako says the process leading up to the delegates’ congress in November will be fair.

“We’ll begin the engagement of vetting from 3rd to 6th of next month, when this process ends the party will get to know whether there will be special Electoral College or otherwise.”

“It is hoped that the process towards the conduct of the presidential primaries will start technically from the vetting of the presidential hopefuls and in the party’s arrangement, if it happens to have five of them being recommended for the contest then there will be no special Electoral College.

“However, if they happen to be more than five as may be recommended by the quiz committee, there will be a special Electoral College on the 26th of August, 2023 and on the 4th of November when the number has been sieved to five, the general primaries will be held,” he explained.

Mr Nimako added that in a special event where after the general primaries none of the candidates is able to obtain more than 50% plus one then there will be a run-off on 11th November 2023.

The 10 candidates to be vetted are the current Vice President, Dr.Mahamudu Bawumia; former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko; former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyapong; two-time NPP presidential aspirant and economist, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku; former MP for Mampong, Addai Nimo; former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen; former Agric Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and sitting MP for Assin-Central, Kennedy Agyapong.