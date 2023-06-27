The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has dismissed media reports suggesting that airlines were being compelled to levy a US$7 charge per passenger for luggage fumigation when flying in and out of Ghana.

Certain media outlets had indicated that the Ghana Health Service (GHS) proposed the new fee, which was allegedly communicated to airlines operating at Kotoka International Airport (KIA) during a meeting held in Accra on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

However, in a press release issued on Monday, June 26, 2023, the management of GACL refuted any involvement in the decision to impose luggage charges or fees on international passengers’ tickets.

“The Board and Management of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) are aware of various media reports regarding a proposed tax/charge of $7 for luggage fumigation that GACL allegedly intends to impose on passengers.

“GACL would like to assure the public that we have no intention of imposing any such taxes or charges on passengers for the purpose of luggage fumigation, as reported. Any contrary information should be disregarded,” the statement clarified.