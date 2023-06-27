The internet has been buzzing over a viral video featuring Delali Agyekum, a Ghanaian business mogul known as Mama Dollars, showering money on popular Ghanaian musician Akosua Agyapong.

The extravagant display took place at the extravagant first birthday celebration of Frank Osei, an American-based businessman and gold dealer also known as Dinero Homecoming, who recently welcomed quadruplets.

The event, held over the weekend on June 24th and 25th, attracted a multitude of guests who gathered to commemorate the special occasion.

In the captivating video that has captured widespread attention, Mama Dollars can be seen enthusiastically spraying both dollars and GH¢100 notes on Akosua Agyapong while she performed.

While the intention was to highlight the generous act during the quadruplets’ birthday party, many viewers couldn’t help but comment on Mama Dollars’ striking attire, which stole the spotlight.

She effortlessly rocked a stylish white pair of shorts that accentuated her curves, pairing them with a trendy tank crop top and elegant heels.

Although the focus of the video was Mama Dollars’ show of generosity towards Akosua Agyapong at the quadruplets’ birthday celebration, numerous individuals couldn’t resist expressing their opinions about Mama Dollars’ outfit.

Some suggested that she overshadowed the occasion with her stunning appearance, deeming it to be a bit excessive.

