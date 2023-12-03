Business woman Hajia Hummu Awudu for the second time will be on the ballot for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 polls.

She defeated Wa Municipal Chief Executive, Issahaku Moomin for the second time in a contest that was described as the battle of Limanyiri .

Hajia Hummu polled 567 of the 1028 votes whilst Issahaku Tahir Moomin polled 441 and Abdul Nayar Issahaku polled a distant 17 votes.

JoyNews’ Upper West Regional correspondent, Rafiq Salam reported that 4 out of the 7 municipals and chief executives that stood for the primaries in the region lost.

