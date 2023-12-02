The Regional Minister for Oti Region, Joshua Makubu has lost the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries in Nkwanta South to Hajia Sherifa Sekyere Tijani.

Out of the 791 votes cast, Hajia Sherifa Sekyere secured 478, while Joshua Makubu got 307 votes, with 6 rejected.

The election was marked by heavy vote-buying, with delegates leaving satisfied, having received various incentives, including 32-inch television sets, sewing machines, mobile phones, plastic chairs, and money.

Speaking to Adom News, Hajia Sherifa expressed gratitude to the delegates for choosing her for a second term.

She expressed her readiness to reclaim the Nkwanta South seat from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), which has dominated the constituency for the past 30 years.

Hajia Sherifa urged party members to stay united post-primaries, emphasizing their collective goal to secure victory in the 2024 parliamentary and presidential elections.

Meanwhile, the Constituency Chairman, Samuel Larry Yaw, also urged party supporters in Nkwanta South to maintain unity and work diligently towards the 2024 elections.