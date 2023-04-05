Managing editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has stated that executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been smart about the dates set for their presidential and parliamentary primaries.

He stated that the decision made by party executives will help the party maintain its “numbers advantage” in parliament.

“NPP executives are smart. With their majority advantage in parliament, if they have their primaries early and some MPs lose their seats, do you think they will vote in your favour? No. Also, should the contest start now, the MPs will not have time to present in parliament to vote.”

“If NPP loses three seats, it’s over for them. No business can happen. So they’ve thought about all of the government’s businesses, let’s reschedule it for next year. I think that is a very smart move,” he said on Accra-based Peace FM.

Mr Pratt opined that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is taking a huge risk with its decision to hold the parliamentary primaries early.

He mentioned that should one sitting NDC MP even lose in the primaries, the party will suffer more in parliament because such persons will not be active participants in parliamentary sessions.

“Comparing that to NDC’s own decision, you are already one man down, and you’re holding your parliamentary primaries earlier, what are you trying to achieve? It’s risky because even if one sitting MP loses the seat, it’s over for them, you can’t get anything done in parliament in terms of numbers.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has set November 4, 2023, for its presidential primaries to select a flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.

Nominations will therefore be opened from May 26 to June 24, 2023.

However, there will be a special congress on August 26 should more than five candidates file for the position.

Also, the parliamentary primaries will be held in February 2024 and nominations will be opened between December 20, 2023, and January 4, 2024.

NDC has set its primaries for both presidential and parliamentary primaries for May, 13th,2023.

