The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has set November 4, 2023, for its presidential primaries to select a flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.

Nominations will therefore be opened from May 26 to June 24, 2023.

However, there will be a special congress on August 26 should more than five candidates file for the position.

Also, the parliamentary primaries will be held in February 2024 and nominations will be opened from December 20, 2023, and January 4, 2024.

Meanwhile, the National Council has barred National, Regional, and Constituency Executives and MMDCEs from contesting in constituencies where the party has sitting Members of Parliament.

“The party has also approved detailed rules and regulations to govern the conduct of both the presidential and parliamentary primaries which would be made available to the public in due course,” a statement signed by its General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong noted.

Read the approved timelines below:

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARIES

Opening of Nomination – 26th May 2023

Closing of Nomination -24th June 2023

Special Electoral College Elections (if any) -26th August 2023

National Congress – 4th November 2023

PARLIAMENTARY PRIMARIES

a. ORPHAN CONSTITUENCIES

Opening of Nominations -16th June 2023

Closing of Nominations – 14th July 2023

Elections – from 1st August to 2nd December 2023

b. CONSTITUENCIES WITH SITTING MPs

Opening of Nominations – 20th December 2023

Closing of Nominations – 4th January 2024

Elections – 24th February 2024