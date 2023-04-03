NPP commiserates with Ho Constituency Chairman on wife’s death

The Volta Regional Executive Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has commiserated with the Ho Central Constituency NPP, Frank Ahaze, on the loss of his wife, Mabel Adom Ahaze.

The Volta Regional NPP Chairman, Makafui Woanyah, led a team made up of regional and constituency executives to mourn with their fellow patriots.

The Ho Central Constituency NPP, Frank Ahaze, flanked by family elders.

An opinion leader, Samson Tuadzra, welcomed the team and narrated that the late Mrs Ahaze met her untimely death on Friday, 24th March 2023.

He said her demise “came as a shock” to the family, adding relatives are yet to come to terms with the devastating news.

“The family would meet and decide on the date for the funeral and that will be communicated to you at the appropriate time”, he said.

Mr Woanyah signing a book of condolence on behalf of the NPP Volta Regional Executive Committee.

Mr Woanyah extended the party’s condolences to the bereaved family and implored the widower “to be strong” in these trying moments of mourning his better half.

He encouraged him to continue to have faith in the Lord and the NPP, assuring of the party’s support in ensuring a befitting funeral for the deceased.

“In all things, we should give thanks to Good. Whether good or bad, just give thanks. We need him alive, we need him so that he can take care of those who are alive.

We will do whatever physical to support you because you are our chairman and the NPP is for Chairmen”, he said.

The Party donated 50 packs of bottled water to Mr Ahaze and his family to take welcome well-wishers and sympathizers who would visit the bereaved.