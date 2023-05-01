Golden Movie Awards, an award scheme founded by former Big Brother Africa contestant Mimi Andani, to reward people in Ghana’s movie industry will not be held again.

Mimi, who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the awards, has told Kwame Dadzie in an interview on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z that she cannot continue to organise the scheme due to financial challenges.

She stated that Golden Movie Awards did not come off last year because of lack of funding.

“We were investing our own money for seven years. I am telling you that our budget is almost about 600,000 to 800,000 cedis anytime we are doing the awards. Nobody knows how we get the awards done. Nobody knows how we flew all those actors from other countries to Ghana. All they know is to criticize but have you asked yourself when you look at the award do you even see one major sponsor?” she asked.

Worried about why corporate Ghana is not looking her direction to offer help, she said they have exhausted all the processes to catch the eye of sponsors but no avail.

“We did well. We did great shows, perfect productions. We made sure we did the right things to attract the right productions, still zero. There is just no support when it comes to our industry,” Mimi said.

The ‘Leave Me Alone’ singer therefore announced she is no longer going to continue with the awards.

Here is why 👇🏿#ShowbizAtoZ#JoyEntertainment pic.twitter.com/ZTTz0U6Frg — Kwame Dadzie (@Kwamedadziegh) April 30, 2023

“As I stand here I don’t think I am ever going to do Golden Movie Awards again. Because I have invested for seven years, my money is gone. No company is willing to sponsor me,” she announced on Showbiz A-Z.

Regardless of the lack of sponsorship, she said the industry stakeholders have been very supportive of her initiative.

“I have one million percent support from the industry. Thousand and billion support. I will not sit on this platform and lie against these directors and producers. They support Golden Movie Awards with their hearts,” she told the host Kwame Dadzie.

Mimi Andani made the statement while discussing the impact of award schemes on Ghana’s showbiz space.

