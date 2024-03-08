In 2023, many movie lovers and players in the film industry yearned for the 8th edition of the Golden Movie Awards.

To their disappointment, the annual movie awards did not happen.

In an earlier interview with Joy FM’s Kwame Dadzie, the Chief Executive Officer of the awards scheme, Mimi Andani attributed the ‘no show’ to financial constraints.

A year on, however, she said that was not the truth.

Speaking to Amelley Djosu in a yet-to-be-aired edition of Joy Prime‘s Celeb Biz, the former Big Brother Africa contestant revealed that her marital problems compelled them to put the event on hold.

“The truth is, it wasn’t the sponsorship. It was that I was getting divorced and so I have to give a nice reason once I go through my divorce. Now that it’s over, I can say that the Golden Movie Awards was not stopped because of sponsorship. It was stopped because there was a disagreement between founders. One person said that I won’t do again and then so we have to just…This is some of the disadvantages of partnering with spouse,” she said.

Ms. Mimi said partnering her former husband forced the award scheme not to happen after a marriage fallout in 2023.

The creative entrepreneur said the Golden Movie Awards had enough credibility to attract sponsorships and that financial challenges could not have been the problem.

She has announced that the awards scheme will soon return with its 8th edition to honour outstanding achievement in the African film industry with excellence.

Mimi said the event is too good to allow it wind down as it brought several tourists including prominent film makers to Ghana whenever the event is orgainsed.

“I think that we can’t rob Ghanaians off that experience and the privilege of tourists who yearn to come to our country. Even to the fact that Ghana is like the eye of the continent where everybody wants to come here every December to have fun,” she added.

