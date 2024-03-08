Veteran actress Grace Omaboe, affectionately called Maame Dokono, fears passing away in the same manner as the late actor Prince Yawson, also known as Waakye.

Recounting the cause of the late actor’s death in a conversation with Joy Prime’s Roselyn Felli on the Prime Morning show on Friday, Maame Dokono revealed that Waakye’s death was a result of somebody’s mistake.

“Waakye’s death was all of a sudden. It was somebody’s mistake, and Waakye was dead because I spoke with him on the morning of that day, and he was dead in the evening.”

The actor’s death broke her, making her fear how her death would be. “I was so devastated and didn’t know what to do so, maybe my death will be like that,” she said.

The Ghana movie industry was hit with the sad news of the passing of veteran actor Prince Yawson, popularly known as Waakye, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, after being rushed to the 37 Military Hospital the previous night.

A few days following the actor’s death, Maame Dokono revealed in an interview the cause of Waakye’s death. She said Waakye was taken to Ridge Hospital, but due to the lack of hospital beds, he was moved to the 37 Military Hospital.

This, according to her, happened a week later, after they all attended a colleague’s 70th birthday party, and he looked healthy.

Sharing fond memories of the characters behind the popular ‘Obra’ TV series, Maame Dokono, as she was called, wishes all actors, most especially Waakye and Richard Kwame Agyeman, popularly known as Odompo, would come back.

Meanwhile, the legendary actress wishes to live as long as her mother, who died after a hundred years.

“I’m almost 80. I’m hoping to be like my mother. She was 115-years-old and if I take good care of myself, I should be able to live like her” Maame Dokono added.

ALSO READ:

“I’m okay, don’t be scared,” – John Kumah’s words to constituency executives

Tragic death of viral sensation Brenda highlights risks of BBL surgery

Nigel Giasie reacts as prophesy on John Kumah manifests