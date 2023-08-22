The Minerals Commission says negotiations are ongoing with Atlantic Lithium Limited on the development of the Ewoyaa Lithium deposits in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

According to the Commission, this follows a cabinet approval granted on Thursday, July 27.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, August 22, the Commission said the exploitation will be done in the greater interest of the Ghanaian people.

“The Commission wishes to inform the public that Cabinet on 27 July 2023 approved a new policy framework for the exploitation, management and regulation of lithium and other green minerals in Ghana.

“The overarching goal of the new framework is anchored on the principle that the exploitation of green minerals including lithium must benefit Ghanaians who are the true owners of the mineral resources.”

“In this regard, negotiations are ongoing with Atlantic Lithium Limited on the development of the Ewoyaa Lithium deposits in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.”

ALSO READ: