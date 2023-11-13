The Minerals Commission has dismissed reports of granting permit to High Street Ghana Limited to mine within the Kakum Park in the Central region.

Some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) made the allegation and expressed its opposition to the move.

The CSOs claimed High Street’s application was one of 14 applications received by the Minerals Commission from various firms seeking approval to mine in forest reserves nationwide.

At a stakeholder engagement on the new Regulation on Mining in Ghana’s Forest Reserves (LI 2462) 2022, the Director of Nature and Development Foundation, Mustapha Seidu cautioned against the potential widespread destruction of the country’s forests if the Legislative Instrument (LI 2462) is not revoked.

Admitting there was such an application from High Street, the Commission, however, noted it was rejected.

But a statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Martin Ayisi explained the application received no consideration and was subsequently removed from the online mining cadastre.

“The Commission wishes to assure the public that no mineral right whether for prospecting or mining shall be considered or granted in the Kakum National Park,” the statement noted.

In this regard, the Mineral Commission has emphasised the application will not be processed.

The general public have therefore been urged to disregard any contrary report.

