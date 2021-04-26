The Minerals Commission has denied reports of granting permits to mining companies near the Mole National Park in the Savannah Region.

Three Civil Society Organisations, (CSOs), have alleged that the outfit has granted permits to miners to explore gold near the Park.

They include the Centre for Environmental Impact Analysis, Centre for Public Interest Law, and the Wassa Association of Communities Affected by Mining.

An allegation that caused the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources to direct the Minerals Commission to suspend the issuance of licenses to companies or persons for prospecting in any forest reserve.

However, the commission in a statement signed by the Acting Chief Executive Officer, Martin Ayisi, said the allegation was not true even though no light was shed on the situation.

The statement has further urged all stakeholders to seek clarifications on such matters before going public.

REJOINDER: NO PERMIT ISSUED FOR MINING IN OR NEAR MOLE NATIONAL PARK.

It has come to the attention of the Minerals Commission that certain Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have alleged that Mining Permits have been issued for mining in or near the Mole National Park in the Savannah Region.

This allegation and/or assertion is not the case. No such Mining Permit has been issued for this purpose.

The Commission as the repository of records of all Mineral Rights in Ghana, entreats the General Public particularly CSOs, who are partners and have been working closely with the Commission over the years, to seek clarifications from it before going public.

