The Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, says a broad-based non-partisan national effort is needed to protect the country’s natural resources.

The Damongo MP said he is happy the leadership of the relevant committee of Parliament are with him to ensure that a non partisan approach is what is needed.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, Mr Abu Jinapor assured that he is committed to achieving the President’s dream of protecting the country’s natural resources.

The former Deputy Chief of Staff said he will see through Nana Akufo-Addo’s vision of ensuring that the natural resources of the country are well utilised for the benefit of all Ghanaians.

The MP said, “I cannot do this job without visiting this Region since it hosts a larger portion of Ghana’s natural resources. The President has tasked me to tour the country and see what is going on for myself.”

The Minister who is also scheduled to meet with the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) said his ministry “is going to work closely with the Council to ensure that the country’s natural resources are protected.”

He stressed, “the REGSEC meeting is crucial because it is the Council that will enforce all directives we will take. So their role is vital in this fight, we need them throughout,” he said.

On his part, Mr Okyere Darko-Mensah assured that together with the chiefs and people in Western Region, they will do their best to help the Minister execute and achieve the mandate President Akufo-Addo has assigned him.

Samuel Abu Jinapor tours Western Region

The Minister will also visit the palace of Nana Kobina Nketsia V, the Esikado-Omanhene before he starts his meetings with the Regional Land and Forest sector agencies.

He will end his day’s agenda with a meeting with the Municipal Chief Executive and District Chief Executives in the region.

The Damongo MP will on Tuesday morning begin his day interacting with the mining city of Tarkwa before proceeding to inspect a Mineral Development Fund (MDF) Infrastructural Projects at University of Mines and Technology.

He will also visit the AngloGold (Iduapriem Mines).

Mr Abdulai Jinapor will also visit a Mining Community Site and end his day with a meeting with Small Scale Mining Association.

Since he took office, the Minister has been touching base with agencies under his ministry to familiarize himself with them and have first hand knowledge of happening in the sector.