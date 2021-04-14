The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor says his integrity is at stake in his quest to deal with illegal mining in the country.

According to him, in spite of the intricate nature of the small-scale mining industry, he will serve with integrity and assist to fulfil President Akufo-Addo’s vision of streamlining the sector.

He acknowledged the daunting task involved in fighting illegal artisanal mining, considering the network of politicians, chiefs, businessmen, and other high-profile individuals involved in the trade.

“I have met people who say my tenure as Minister will be determined by how I deal with illegal small-scale mining. I agree with them entirely. It will be determined by how successful I will be in doing my work and what will be my work? To serve in integrity,” he assured.

Speaking to Evans Mensah on PM Express Tuesday, the Lands and Natural Resource Minister reiterated the urgent need for a concerted effort aimed at clamping down on illegal miners in order to save the country’s vegetation and water bodies.

The Damongo MP further said that the kind of leadership he provides to tackle the pervasive and endemic practice will define his tenure as Sector Minister.

He said considerable progress has been made in getting stakeholders to appreciate the level of threat galamsey poses to human existence.

Mr Abu Jinapor’s comments come on the eve of a two-day National Consultative Dialogue on small-scale mining.

President Akufo-Addo in his recent State of the Nation address called for an open and non-partisan approach in nipping illegal mining in the bud.

The dialogue will be to solicit views, proposals, and solutions proffered in a bid to develop appropriate policy interventions to solve the galamsey menace in Ghana.