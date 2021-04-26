The Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor will from Monday, April 26 to Wednesday, April 28 embark on a working visit to the Western Region.

On Monday, he will pay a courtesy call on Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Regional Minister as well as the Regional Security Council (REGSEC).

The Minister will also visit the palace of Nana Kobina Nketsia V, the Esikado-Omanhene before he starts his meetings of the Regional Land and Forest sector agencies.

He will end his day’s agenda with a meeting with the Municipal Chief Executive and District Chief Executives in the region.

The Damongo MP will on Tuesday morning begin his day interacting with the mining city of Tarkwa before proceeding to inspect a Mineral Development Fund (MDF) Infrastructural Projects at University of Mines and Technology.

ALSO READ:

He will also visit the AngloGold (Iduapriem Mines).

Mr Abdulai Jinapor will also visit a Mining Community Site and end his day with a meeting with Small Scale Mining Association.

Since he took office, the Minister has been touching base with agencies under his ministry to familiarize himself with them and have first hand knowledge of happening in the sector.