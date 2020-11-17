The family of late former President Jerry John Rawlings has formally informed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its flagbearer of the demise of Mr Rawlings.

James Victor Gbeho, a former diplomat and leader of the family delegation, said John Dramani Mahama had already received confirmation of the news of the death of former President Rawlings, but it was appropriate to fulfil customary tradition by officially informing the party.

“At the moment, we are only informing those who need to be informed,” he said.

Mr Mahama said the NDC as a party held a vigil last Sunday, November 15, in honour of the late President Rawlings.

“We understand the complexity of the situation that he belongs to his family, but he also belongs to the State, because he was a former President, and he also belongs to a party, and so there must be a nexus between all the three interests to be able to give him a befitting send off.

“Of course, we understand that as former President, the State will take the leading role in whatever the funeral arrangements are,” he added.

Mr Mahama said, he and the NDC were ready to play their part in whatever manner was appropriate.

He said whatever the arrangements were, the NDC was ready to support and to stand with the family.