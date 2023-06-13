The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has raised concern over the increasing disregard for patriotic values among the citizenry.

In a statement signed by the Director of Communications and Corporate Affairs, Joyce Afutu, it said the trend is gradually negatively redefining the identity of Ghanaians.

The Commission, therefore, called on all Ghanaians to support moves to re-affirm Ghanaian values and identity.

“Among the concerns of the NCCE is the lack of respect for national symbols. Every citizen must respect our national symbols and promote the good name of Ghana wherever they find themselves. Indeed, Article 41 (a) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana makes this a constitutional obligation.

“The NCCE reminds citizens that national symbols such as the National Pledge, the National Anthem, the National Flag, the Coat of Arms, the Ghana Currency and the Mace of Parliament among other symbols and State identities must be respected. These symbols identify us, as citizens of Ghana and they must be accorded the requisite levels of recognition and decorum,” parts of the statement read.

The release comes days after a Nii Torgbor Obodai Ampaw VI, Chief of Mempeasem near East Legon in the Ayawaso East District of the Greater Accra region failed to stand and observe the National Anthem while it was played at a public function.

In a viral video from last week’s Green Ghana Day celebration, President Akufo-Addo was seen angrily directing the Greater Accra Regional Minister to force the chief to fall in line.

The event which was commemorated at the University of Ghana, took an interesting turn when the Minister, Henry Quartey subsequently walked to the chief to have a word with him.

Although the chief has since apologised, the NCCE reiterated that the national symbols are sacred and they contain words that embody the values of Ghanaians with one destiny, thus, the need to observe them.

“No one is born a good citizen and that is why the NCCE believes that we must be deliberate about nurturing good citizens with patriotic values. Let us, as citizens, appreciate our civic duty, and collectively uphold and safeguard our patriotic values and national symbols for today’s generation and posterity.”

Read full statement below: