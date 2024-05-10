The Conference Semifinals will be providing thrills and spills this week as the National Basketball Association (NBA) continues with the 2024 Playoffs – available to DStv viewers on ESPN.

In the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics have emerged as one of the leading candidates to go on and win the Championship, but they will first have to get past the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Celtics star Jayson Tatum is happy to see his team evolving and adapting after coming through a tough First Round test against the Miami Heat: “That’s how it should be — we should be learning from our mistakes and things we could’ve done better and applying it to the next season, because we’re trying to have a different outcome this year.”

Jaylen Brown added, “I think we just have to continue to play our game like we’ve been doing our whole career and continue to show our growth by trusting our teammates,” Brown said. “I think if we’re going to win, we’re going to win as a team.”

On the same side of the overall bracket, the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks will battle for a place in the Conference Finals, after coming through testing First Round series against the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers respectively.

In the Western Conference, the defending champions, the Denver Nuggets, will face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves, while the Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder are the last standings team from the southern states.

The Mavericks will look to the inspirational duo of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic to continue their blossoming partnership: “We’re pushing each other off the court to be better, and then when we get on the court it’s just like synchronicity,” Irving said. “It feels good.”

The Timberwolves, meanwhile, will be looking to the likes of up-and-coming star Anthony Edwards to inspire them against the tough challenge offered by the Nuggets.

“He’s amazing,” Denver star Nikola Jokic said of Edwards. “He’s a really dangerous player. He’s a really talented player who can do everything, who has everything in his arsenal. He’s actually a really funny guy to be around. Hopefully, we’re going to have some fun too.”

