Olivier Giroud scored twice for AC Milan before hosts Napoli hit back to draw a thrilling game in Serie A.

Giroud put the visitors ahead, scoring with two headers from crosses by Christian Pulisic and Davide Calabria.

Matteo Politano’s superb strike into the roof of the net halved the deficit five minutes after the break at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Giacomo Raspadori curled in a superb free-kick to level the match, before Natan was dismissed late on for Napoli.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia fired a shot towards goal in the dying seconds but Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan saved with his legs to deny Napoli victory.

It was a game full of chances with Tijjani Reijnders unlucky not to make it 3-0 to Milan after his shot went inches over the crossbar.

Kvaratskhelia put a teasing low ball into the box but Politano could only find the side-netting when Napoli were looking for a route back into the game, while Milan’s Rapahel Leao arrowed a shot towards the bottom left corner but was thwarted by Alex Meret.

The result leaves Milan third in Serie A, three points behind leaders Inter, while Napoli are a further four points behind in fourth.