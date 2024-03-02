Lazio had three players sent off as they lost to AC Milan in Serie A.

Luca Pellegrini was the first to see red after fouling Christian Pulisic to earn a second booking.

Noah Okafor hit an 88th-minute winner for AC Milan from 16 yards after a double save from keeper Ivan Provedel.

Lazio had two players shown straight red cards in added time, with Adam Marusic dismissed for an angry reaction to the referee and Matteo Guendouzi for shoving over Pulisic.

Guendouzi was fouled by former Chelsea forward Pulisic and knocked the American to the ground in frustration to leave the hosts with eight men for the final seconds.

Six Milan players were booked and three other Lazio players were shown yellow cards in a fiery encounter.

AC Milan are third in the table, 13 points behind leaders Inter Milan, while Lazio – who face Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday – down in ninth.