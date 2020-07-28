The Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) has announced there will be no recruitment of trainees for 2020 batch.

Speaking in an interview with Nhyira FM, the Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party, Dennis Kwakwa, who made the announcement, cautioned Ghanaians to be wary of scammers.

Following flyers and some statements containing plans for NABCO recruitment which have been widely shared, Mr Kwakwa affirmed those items are absolutely fake.

He explained NABCO is a commodity that is on high demand, hence people take advantage to make illegal deals.

Since such news broke out, I have had series of calls but I keep saying it is fake. I want to caution the public to be very alert. Some request for GHS 400 and GHS 500 to recruit personnel but they end up duping them.

Mr Kwakwa said when the government is ready to recruit, it would be made known in an official statement.