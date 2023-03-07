The Coalition of Nation Builders Corps (NABCo) is demanding an apology from government for falsifying representatives to march as personnel of NABCo at the just ended Independence parade.

In a statement, the Coalition noted that the “young men and women” who claimed to be NABCo trainees were actually supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to the Coalition, no rational trainee will commute to the parade grounds and stand under the scorching sun to celebrate Ghana’s Independence considering their economic situation.

“At this juncture that we are going through inhuman treatment, for history sake, people may see celebration of Independence Day as an important occasion, but realistically the celebration is needless to we NABCO trainees in this time of severe hardships and cruel economy.

“Our critical investigation after the programme indicates that, the young men and women who were in traditional cloth were NPP party faithful who were compelled to represent NABCO Trainees,” part of the statement read.

The Coalition further wondered why the government would think NABCO trainees will march when their nine months arrears have still not been paid.

“A critical and analytical look at the pictures clearly show a well-organized group of minors paraded to match to deceive and create a smokescreen that the NABCO programme is in activation, but the fact remains that, the NABCO scheme collapsed right after 2020 elections,” it said.

Read full statement below:

GOVERNMENT MUST APOLOGISE TO NABCO TRAINEES FOR THE CHEAP PROPAGANDA AT THE JUST ENDED 66TH INDEPENDENCE PARADE.

The above-mentioned association attention has been drawn to pictures circulating on social media with some young men and women wearing traditional clothes to represent NABCO Trainees during the 66th independence parade in Volta Region, Ho. The coalition want to put it on record that

1. No eligible and rational NABCO trainee in this devastated working condition will have the appetite to be paraded to march under this scorchy sun to celebrate Ghana’s Independence. NABCO trainees after 4 solid years on the scheme are still dependent on families and credit facilities, hence no way we will have the penchant to celebrate Ghana’s liberation.

2. At this juncture that we are going through inhuman treatment, for history sake, people may see celebration of Independence Day as an important occasion, but realistically the celebration is needless to we NABCO trainees in this time of severe hardships and cruel economy.

3. Our critical investigation after the program indicates that, the young men and women who were in traditional cloth were NPP party faithful who were compelled to represent NABCO Trainees.

4. We want to use this medium to urge the general public, stakeholders and the media who are sympathizing with us and adding voice to our plea for payment of all arrears engulfed the scheme to disregard the propaganda driven agenda to paint a very juicy picture about the programme. How can personnel who have been in arrears for over (9)months be delighted to march under the sun,to achieve what aim?. If we ever wanted to participate in the march, it would have been a march against deception and a demand for our salary arrears and sustainable livelihood.

5. A critical and analytical look at the pictures clearly show a well-organized group of minors paraded to match to deceive and create a smokescreen that the NABCO programme is in activation, but the fact remains that, the NABCO scheme collapsed right after 2020 elections.

6. The Coalition will in no time do a proper March to register our disgruntlement to insensitive President Akufo-Addo who want to ride on the reputation of vulnerable former NABCO beneficiaries to score political points. The beneficiaries of the nation builder’s corps demand an unqualified apology from the government.

We are by this release distancing ourselves from the said images as we are reliably informed that none of our members were present in a traditional cloth at the 66th Independence parade. Thank you

SIGNED CONAT executives To: All Media Houses