Luxury car catches fire at University of Ghana

A luxury car caught fire at the University of Ghana on Monday, March 6, 2023.

The incident happened at the forecourt of the Jean Nelson Ackah Hall where a few residents were going about their activities at what some say was a car show.

Driver of the Ford Mustang car was seen loudly revving the engine of the static car.

He did so until a point where it appeared to have overheated and exploded eventually.

Alarmed bystanders run off shouting for help while the vehicle kept blazing.

After nearly a minute of burning, two males trooped the scene with extinguishers and doused the flames.

The car was subsequently towed away in videos shared on social media.

It is unclear yet the state of the driver’s health.

Watch the videos below: