Ghanaian powerhouse, Accra Hearts of Oak has been bundled out of the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup.

The Phobians came up against lower side, Nania FC in the Round of 64 games hosted at Pobiman.

At the end of the 90 minutes of action between the two clubs, neither side could score and had to settle for a draw.

With the game forced to be settled through the penalty shootout, Nania FC defeated Hearts of Oak 4-3 to go through the Round 32 stage of the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup.

The result only compounds the problems Hearts of Oak have been facing since the sacking of coach Samuel Boadu.

The coach while at the helm of affairs, won the MTN FA Cup title back-to-back and also lifted the Ghana Premier League title.

Since his departure, Hearts of Oak have failed to win any trophy.

The playing body were booed by the supporters of the club following their shocking elimination

Hearts of Oak will now turn their attention to the Ghana Premier League this weekend where they will be hosted by Aduana FC at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in the matchday 13 games.