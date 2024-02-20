Dennis Miracles Aboagye has been appointed as the Director of Communications and Spokesperson for the 2024 Bawumia campaign team.

This was officially announced by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the unveiling of its campaign team for the flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in preparation for the upcoming polls.

In this capacity, Mr. Aboagye joins a distinguished group of individuals tasked with key roles in the campaign.

Dr. Bawumia himself serves as the Campaign Chairman for the overall campaign coordinating committee, with Dan Botwe designated as the Strategist or Campaign Manager.

Additionally, Dr. Gideon Boako has been appointed as the spokesperson for the party’s presidential candidate.

Beyond his campaign-related roles, Mr. Aboagye actively participates as a patron of his political party at both constituency and regional levels, contributing to strategy formulation and execution in committees at both regional and national levels.

