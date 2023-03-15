The Minority in Parliament has called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to abrogate the National Cathedral Project since a year after the commencement of the project no progress has been witnessed.

In a news conference on Tuesday, the Caucus argued that the delay will cost the nation more and in the era of this difficulty, the government ought not to prioritise the project.

A year after the state sank funds into the project, no superstructure has been seen after the engineering works.

The Minority was, thus, of the opinion that the state ought to abrogate the contract and back down on the project.

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who led the briefing also demanded a dissolution of the board of trustees and secretariat who all depend on the public purse for their remunerations.