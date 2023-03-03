

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has admitted a motion for a probe into the National Cathedral Project.

This comes on the back of a Private Members’ Motion sponsored by some Minority Members of Parliament.

The sponsors include Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson, Deputy Minority Leader Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Chief Whip; Kwame Governs Agbodza, North Tongu MP; Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Krachi West MP; Helen Adjoa Ntoso and Bolgatanga East MP; Dr Dominic Ayine.

Dr Ato Forson took to Twitter to announce the development as he shared a copy of the motion.

Per the motion, a committee will be constituted to conduct an inquiry into the National Cathedral of Ghana project and all related matters.

The committee will subsequently make recommendations for the House’s consideration.

Friends, I am glad to announce the Speaker has admitted two Key motions from us!



This means:



1. The finance minister will be forced to bring the #DDEP to parliament for consideration!



2. parliament shall set up a committee to probe the national Cathedral! #GhanaFirst pic.twitter.com/6E9kL1W0xA — Cassiel Ato Forson(PhD) (@Cassielforson) March 3, 2023

This comes after the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral in January announced it has engaged the services of an international accounting firm, Deloitte to subject the project to a statutory audit.

The Board expressed its readiness to be subjected to an independent audit by Parliament following the submission of all relevant documents to Parliament last December.

Also, two prominent pastors and members of the Board of Trustees; Rev Eastwood Anaba and Archbishop Duncan Williams called for its immediate suspension and a financial audit undertaken.

They said the suspension will pave the way for transparency and accountability to be provided to the Ghanaian people.

The project, which was a promise made by President Nana Akufo-Addo, has been characterised by nagging and controversies.

ALSO READ:

Addai-Nimoh’s take on National Cathedral

National Cathedral Secretariat heeds to call for full-scale investigation

The Secretary of the Board, Rev Victor Kusi Boateng, has also been accused of conflict of interest regarding some expenditure in the project’s execution.