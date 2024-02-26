The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) has reacted to the closure four radio stations in Bawku in the Upper East region.

The decison according to the National Communications Authority’s (NCA) was due to security apprehensions.

In a statement released on Saturday, February 24, 2024, the NCA announced the shutdown of Bawku FM, Source FM, Zahra FM, and Gumah FM based on recommendations from the Upper East Regional Security Council and the Ministry of National Security.

But Programmes Officer at MFWA, Kwaku Krobea Asante said the NCA should have engaged the National Media Commission, responsible for regulating media content, before taking such drastic measures.

He stressed the importance of upholding press freedom and ensuring due process in such cases.

“What we would have wished to have seen is that this whole exercise should have involved the National Media Commission because, essentially, it is the National Media Commission that the constitution gives the powers to oversee the professional and ethical standards of the media.”

“I understand that the NCA has its own provisions and laws to take actions like that, but the precedent that this sets for our press freedom and other similar engagements like this can be a little worrying” he added.

Meanwhile, the West Africa Center for Counter-Extremism (WACCE) said the NCA’s decision came belatedly.

ALSO READ:

2023/24 GHPL MD18 Wrap: Kotoko shocked by Heart of Lions as Hearts of Oak cruise over RTU

Stonebwoy steals spotlight at Island Music Conference in Jamaica

GHS releases guidelines to cope with rising temperatures